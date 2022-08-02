Chelsea star desperate to leave Stamford Bridge, willing to take “huge” pay cut

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is reportedly keen on leaving London in favour of a move back to RB Leipzig.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Patrick Berger, who claims the German forward is even willing to take a ‘huge’ pay cut in order to secure a move back to his former club.

Despite signing for the Blues back in 2020 in a deal worth £47m, Werner has endured a torrid time.

Struggling for form, the last two and a half years have seen the Germany international put in multiple underwhelming performances.

Understandably keen to retain his place in his country’s World Cup squad later this year, the Chelsea number 11, by his own admission, wants to play more.

“It is clear I want to play more and I should play more to first be in good shape for the World Cup and also, to have a chance to play at the World Cup,” the 26-year-old said (quoted by the Daily Mail).

A potential move back to RB Leipzig would undoubtedly be best for all parties. Werner played his best football at the Red Bull Arena, scoring 93 goals in 158 appearances, in all competitions.

