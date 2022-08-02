Chelsea working to offload two players including £72m flop

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are working hard trying to finalise some late transfer outgoings.

The Blues, overseen by new American owner Todd Boehly, have so far endured a tricky summer transfer window.

Having missed out on multiple targets, including Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and long-time target Jules Kounde, all of whom opted to join Barcelona, the Londoners will know that the next three weeks are going to be incredibly important.

Not only do the Premier League giants still need to bring in at least one more fresh face, but they also have to offload players of their own.

In fact, according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are edging closer to bidding farewell to two senior first-team players.

Defender Malang Sarr is a candidate to return to Ligue 1 with goalkeeper Kepa, who was signed for an eye-watering £72m back in 2018, also close to departing Stamford Bridge.

Understood to be wanted by Italian side Napoli, the final weeks of this summer’s transfer window could offer the Spanish shot-stopper, who has fallen out of favour, an escape from his London nightmare.

