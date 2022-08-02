Young Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng is set to leave the club and join Queen’s Park on loan.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the 20-year-old academy star is going to spend next season away from Selhurst Park as he looks to rack up some valuable first-team minutes.

MORE: Ex-Premier League striker tips Liverpool to offer 30-year-old new contract

Having joined the Eagles’ youth ranks just over 10 years ago, the young playmaker, who has featured in 53 youth matches, has so far failed to make his senior debut – that could all be set to change if he impresses next season though.