David Moyes rules out West Ham deal for Man City flop

West Ham won’t be making a move for RB Leipzig wing-back Angelino this summer with David Moyes playing down the club’s interest.

The Hammers are in the market for a left-sided player as Aaron Cresswell needs support and Arthur Masuaku has left the London side to join Besiktas on loan which has been confirmed by the club.

Moyes has been targeting Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic for the role, as the Serbian can play at left-back and as a left-winger, but according to talkSPORT, West Ham are understood to be struggling to convince the Bundesliga star to join the London club this summer.

The Hammers are willing to meet Frankfurt’s £16m asking price to lure him away from Germany but sources close to the 29-year-old claim that Kostic is in two minds about making the move.

In light of this, reports emerged on Monday suggesting that West Ham are interested in recruiting RB Leipzig left-back Angelino.

La Voz De Galicia reported that the Hammers are vying with Brighton and Hoffenheim in the race for the Spaniard’s signature as Leipzig have just brought in a new left-back in David Raum.

However, the Daily Mail are now reporting that Moyes has confirmed to them that West Ham aren’t planning to make a move for the former Man City star, as it is likely that they are still trying to bring Kostic to the London Stadium.