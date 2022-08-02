DONE DEAL – West Ham to sign midfielder after agreeing €40m fee

According to French journalist Saber Desfarges, West Ham United have agreed a €40m deal with Lille to sign midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Belgium international is set to become David Moyes’ 5th summer signing after Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes and Gianluca Scamacca joined the hammers this transfer window.

Breaking | West Ham have €35m + €5m bonuses offer accepted by Lille for midfielder Amadou Onana, according to @SaberDesfa. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 2, 2022

According to the report, West Ham will pay an initial €35m plus €5m in add-ons for the 20-year-old. Onana made 41 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season scoring three goals and making one assist.

Onana was handed his first senior appearance for Belgium against Netherlands June. He can play in a double pivot or as a No. 8 in a 4-3-3 and stands at 6ft 5in.

Jonas Boldt, Hamburg’s director of sport said: “Technically, Amadou has almost perfect prerequisites. He is fast, technically skilled, tall and strong.”

The Senegal born midfielder joined Lille last summer in a €7m deal.