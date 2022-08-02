Eight Premier League clubs reportedly sent scouts to attend Liverpool vs Strasbourg to scout striker Ludovic Ajorque.

Ajorque has been impressive during his time at Strasbourg, scoring 49 goals in 136 appearances since joining the club. The French forward is a towering striker, standing at six feet and six inches tall.

The 28-year-old set up one of his teammates to score in Strasbourg’s 3-0 win at the weekend, and eight Premier League clubs were reportedly in attendance monitoring the striker.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, who claims that Wolves, Everton, Leicester, West Ham, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Newcastle were all scouting Ajorque at the game.

It will be interesting to see if any of the Premier League clubs follow up their interest in the coming weeks, with the striker available for around £18m.

His goal record is impressive for a striker who is built to win flick-ons, pin defenders and be a nuisance in the box, but clearly there is more to his game than just that.

The Premier League is extremely physical, so he should have all the attributes to be a success in England.