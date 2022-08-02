Ex-Premier League striker tips Liverpool to offer 30-year-old new contract

Despite starting in just 10 Premier League games last season, Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been tipped to be offered a new contract.

That’s the view of former striker Frank McAvennie, who believes that even though his playing time has reduced season upon season, the Brazilian is still seen as an important team player by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Firmino, 30, has been with the Reds since he moved from Hoffenheim back in 2015.

Although continually producing the goods, the arrivals of Luis Diaz and centre forward Diogo Jota two years ago have seen the South American fall down Klopp’s pecking order.

Having started in last weekend’s Community Shield against Premier League champions Manchester City, McAvennie wonders what kind of a role the 30-year-old can expect to play next season.

“I would think Man City and Liverpool still treated that as a pre-season game,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“It’s got a bit more zip to it but it was still a nothing game.

“For the big teams it all starts at the weekend. Firmino is a good player and he’ll get a game wherever he goes to play. You put him on and you know what you’re getting from him.

“Klopp trusts him and that’s why I think they will be discussing a new contract. Klopp won’t want him to go, he’ll want him to stay.

“But he has to produce the goods every week, that’s what happens when you’re in a big team like Liverpool and he’ll know that. And if his standards drop, he will be out.

“For me, I wouldn’t read into him starting in the Community Shield, we’ll know more once the league starts.“

McAvennie’s prediction comes at the same time it has been reported that Jota is in line for a new deal (Telegraph).

If you’re a Liverpool fan, would you like to see Firmino, who currently has 12 months left on his deal, extend his stay? – Let us know in the comments.