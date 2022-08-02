James Maddison could be on his way to Newcastle this summer, and it may be an attempt from the 25-year-old to give him a better chance of making the England squad.

Maddison has only made one appearance for his country, making his debut in 2019. The 25-year-old is yet to play another game for England, despite being in excellent form for his club side.

With England participating in the World cup in a few months, there’s no doubt Maddison will be desperate to get a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in his column on Substack, believes Maddison has deserved a place in the England squad for some time now, and it shouldn’t matter what club he is playing for next season.

Romano has claimed that Maddison would be open to joining Newcastle this summer, who have submitted two bids to bring him to St James Park.

However, Brendan Rodgers isn’t looking to sell any of his star players this summer, so it could be difficult for Newcastle to prise him away from Leicester.

A fresh start for Maddison could be what he needs to get noticed by Southgate ahead of the World Cup in the winter.