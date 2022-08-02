Fulham complete the signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal

Fulham have completed the signing of goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal.

The German shot-stopper will join the club on a three-year deal, with the Cottagers paying their fellow London club Arsenal £8m, including add-ons, for the 30-year-old, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Leno is Fulham’s fifth signing of the summer after completing deals for Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Kevin Mbabu and Manor Solomon.

The Cottagers boss Marco Silva is looking to keep the London club in the Premier League this season in order to break the cycle of the club going up and down between leagues and faces a big challenge during the upcoming campaign.

Leno leaves Arsenal after spending the last four years with the club after departing Bayer Leverkusen for the Emirates back in 2018. The German played 101 games for the Gunners in the Premier League, keeping 25 clean sheets within those matches.

The 30-year-old lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale last season but now faces a new challenge with a club at the other end of the league. The German proved at times that he can be a great goalkeeper with the Gunners and could play a big part in Fulham achieving their goals this season.