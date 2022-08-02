Fulham make offer for 28-year-old Man United fan-favourite

Premier League newcomers Fulham are continuing their impressive summer transfer window.

The newly promoted Cottagers have already made three permanent signings, including attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United, and according to recent reports, the Londoners are targeting a second Red Devil.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claims Marco Silva is keen to bring in defender Eric Bailly and has recently made the 20-time league winners an offer.

Having been signed to United from Villarreal by former boss Jose Mourinho back in 2016, Bailly, 28, is one of the club’s longest-serving senior first-team players.

However, following a torrid run of injuries and fitness issues, the 28-year-old, although loved by fans, has barely featured.

Last season saw Bailly make just three Premier League starts, and the recent arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax is set to see the Ivorian fall even further down the team’s pecking order.

Despite the African’s contract not expiring until 2024, this summer is likely to see him offloaded, and although reportedly wanted at Roma by Mourinho again (Mirror), Fulham have now emerged as a possible destination should the centre-back wish to continue in the Premier League.