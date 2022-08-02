Lazio want to sign Chelsea defender within next 12 days

Lazio are eager to sign Chelsea defender Emerson.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport, who claims the Italian full-back is wanted by Maurizio Sarri.

Although the proposed deal is likely to be a loan move, Lazio are keen to tie a deal up sooner rather than later as Sarri looks to finalise Lazio’s transfer activity before they kick start their Serie A campaign in 12 day’s time.

Emerson, 27, has been on Chelsea’s books for the last four years.

However, after struggling to cement a place down in the Blues’ starting team, the 27-year-old has found himself massively out of favour. Consequently, the Italy international had no choice but to spend last season out on loan with French side Lyon.

Although the defender’s deal at Stamford Bridge runs until 2024, it is becoming increasingly more obvious that the former Roma full-back will probably not feature for the Blues again.

Interestingly, it has also been noted that if Emerson were to team up with Sarri back in Rome, he will be forced to take a significant pay cut.