Leeds fan favourite hints at potential Elland Road exit

Leeds United defender Robin Koch can’t rule out a return to the Bundesliga in the future but is happy with life at Elland Road.

The German was speaking to Sky Sports Germany, where he stated about life at Leeds: “I’m feeling very comfortable here [Leeds] at the moment,

“It’s a lot of fun for me to play for Leeds and to be able to compete at this level.”

However, when asked about a return to German football, the 26-year-old didn’t rule out playing in the Bundesliga in the future again.

Koch said: “I had a great time in Germany,

“I can’t and don’t want to rule out coming back at some point.”

Leeds signed the German defender two years ago from Freiburg in a deal worth an initial £11.5m but could reach £13m with add-ons, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Koch’s time at Leeds hasn’t been smooth sailing as injuries have restricted him to just 30 Premier League starts in two seasons.

The German will be hoping to have a big impact under Jesse Marsch this season as Leeds look to avoid another relegation battle and despite hoping to return to Germany in the future, the centre-back is going nowhere for now, with two years remaining on his contract.