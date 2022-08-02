Leeds prodigy Crysencio Summerville had signed a new long-term contract with the club despite interest in a loan move from Scottish giants Rangers in what is a huge boost to the Elland Road outfit.

Summerville signed for the Whites back in 2020 from Feyenoord in a deal worth around £2m after impressing on loan at ADO Den Haag at the age of just 18.

The Rotterdam-born starlet signed a three-year deal upon his arrival in Yorkshire, although he made no appearances in his first campaign at the club which was hampered by potential ligament damage in March 2021.

However, his development rose exponentially and he made eight appearances last season as Jesse Marsch’s men as they escaped relegation to the Championship on the final day.

And the news of a new contract will dishearten Rangers fans, who were keen to snap Summerville up prior to his move to Leeds on a permanent transfer.

They had been linked as recently as January, although they opted for Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo instead.

Elsewhere, Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood have also signed new long-term contracts at Elland Road as Leeds transfer chiefs look forward to securing the future of the club.