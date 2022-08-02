Liverpool preparing to open contract talks with 25-year-old star

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to open contract talks with striker Diogo Jota.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Portugal international is set to be financially rewarded following his impressive opening two years with the club.

Jota, 25, joined Jurgen Klopp at Anfield back in 2020 following a £40m move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Since his arrival 24 months ago, Jota has gone on to become one of the club’s most important attackers. Not only does his presence provide essential cover for the recently departed Sadio Mane, but his form has also cost Roberto Firmino his place in Klopp’s regular starting 11.

Having so far featured in 85 matches, across all competitions, Liverpool’s number 20 has gone on to score an impressive 34 goals and provide a further nine assists.

Jota’s seamless transition to one of Europe’s most dominant teams is truly commendable and in a way, perfectly sums up Liverpool’s impeccable form.

The 25-year-old’s current contract is not set to expire until 2025, but should talks prove successful, Jota will probably commit even longer to the Merseyside club, and that is a great sign of stability.

