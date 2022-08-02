Liverpool star Diogo Jota signs new long-term deal after superb start to life at Anfield

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has signed a new long-term deal at Anfield, taking his current contract up to the end of 2027 in what is a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Portuguese star signed for the Reds in the summer of 2020 in a £41m switch from Wolves, and immediately burst onto the scene on Merseyside with a string of goals that etched his name into cult hero status.

13 goals followed in his first season at the club, although his superb debut campaign was agonisingly cut short by injury.

But that didn’t deter the former Porto man, who notched 21 goals in all competitions last season as Liverpool won a domestic double and came agonisingly close to an undisputed quadruple under Klopp.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota celebrates scoring against Burnley

MORE: Exclusive: Agent refuses to rule out late Chelsea move for “very expensive” Man United star

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League set to introduce major change to VAR
Ex-Premier League striker tips Liverpool to offer 30-year-old new contract
Wesley Fofana likes tweet regarding his future at Leicester amid Chelsea interest

And Jota could not hide his delight at the news as he aims to add more medals to his trophy cabinet next season.

“Well, [I’m] really proud, I have to say,” he told the club’s official website.

“Obviously since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team – that’s what I wanted from the beginning.

“Now, signing a new long-term deal, it’s obviously from the club’s perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player. For me, obviously it’s really good to establish I’ll be here for a while.

“So, the beginning of a new season, let’s do it.”

More Stories Diogo Jota Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.