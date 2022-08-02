Man City star set to extend contract with club

Manchester City prodigy Phil Foden is set to sign a new contract with the club as he continues to go from strength to strength under Pep Guardiola, according to reports.

The starlet joined his boyhood club as a nine-year-old back in 2009 and has run rampant in eastern Manchester ever since.

With 170 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions since making his debut back in the 2017-18 season and 16 England caps to his name, Foden has been billed as one of the best young players in the world at present.

And according to the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, his ever-successful stint is set to continue under Guardiola’s intricate coaching after signing a new long-term deal to extend his stay at the Citizens to almost 20 years.

Believe Phil Foden has now agreed a new, long-term deal with Manchester City. Great news for the club with season days away. #mcfc — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) August 2, 2022

Foden has broken through in recent years thanks partly to the departures of David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane freeing up space for him to develop at one of the most consistent teams the world has ever seen.

And with a bumper new contract and security to further enhance the opportunities available to him, it is likely that we will only see the best of Foden in years to come both domestically and continentally.