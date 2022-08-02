Man United rule out signing winger as Ten Hag turns attention to 19-year-old

Manchester United have all but given up in their pursuit of Ajax winger Antony.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who claims the Red Devils will not be making another attempt to sign the talented Brazilian unless Ajax lower their asking price.

A move for Antony “completely off the agenda” for Manchester United – UNLESS Ajax asking price came down significantly. United interested in Benjamin Sesko – among others – but RB Salzburg reluctant to sell & valuation very high. #Antony #Sesko #MUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 1, 2022

United, now managed by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, have been linked with Antony for several weeks.

Following Mason Greenwood’s continued suspension, ten Hag is short of experienced right-sided attacking options and unless a fresh face can be signed, there will probably be concerns heading into the new 2022-23 season.

Although Antony is an incredibly exciting talent, it seems he is destined to stay in Amsterdam with United now turning their attention to RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko, 19, plays more centrally than Antony, but with mounting uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford, it makes sense for ten Hag to put a contingency plan in place.