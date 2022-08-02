Man United rule out signing winger as Ten Hag turns attention to 19-year-old

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have all but given up in their pursuit of Ajax winger Antony.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who claims the Red Devils will not be making another attempt to sign the talented Brazilian unless Ajax lower their asking price.

United, now managed by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, have been linked with Antony for several weeks.

Following Mason Greenwood’s continued suspension, ten Hag is short of experienced right-sided attacking options and unless a fresh face can be signed, there will probably be concerns heading into the new 2022-23 season.

MORE: Exclusive: Agent refuses to rule out late Chelsea move for “very expensive” Man United star

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle could tempt Leicester with swap in blockbuster James Maddison deal
Manchester United must pay €50m to secure attacking transfer target
Fulham make offer for 28-year-old Man United fan-favourite

Although Antony is an incredibly exciting talent, it seems he is destined to stay in Amsterdam with United now turning their attention to RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko, 19, plays more centrally than Antony, but with mounting uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford, it makes sense for ten Hag to put a contingency plan in place.

More Stories Antony Benjamin Sesko Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.