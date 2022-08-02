Manchester United appoint former England international to backroom staff

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has added further to his backroom staff with the appointment of Tom Huddlestone, who has joined the club’s academy staff as a player-coach.

Huddlestone had been a player at Hull City last season, returning for his second spell on Humberside after a three-year stint at Derby County had resulted in relegation in the prior campaign.

He made just seven appearances for the Tigers as they consolidated in the Championship, but was released at the end of the season – and United have snapped him up as a player-coach in the academy in a similar role to departed former team-mate Paul McShane.

Manchester Evening News claims that United have been incentivised by the idea of bringing an older professional after McShane announced his retirement as a player-coach in May.

With the Irish hero having been promoted to player development coach, Huddlestone has stepped up to the plate as he aims to gain vital experience ahead of a potential coaching future once he fully retires.

The Red Devils had originally hoped for an ex-pro to land the role, but four-time England international Huddlestone knows academy boss Nick Cox from his time at the KCOM Stadium.

McShane only made five appearances last season, and Huddlestone could make even fewer as he looks to give way to youngsters for a more clear path to first-team stardom.