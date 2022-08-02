RB Salzburg have raised their price tag for Manchester United and Real Madrid transfer target Benjamin Sesko to €50m.

Sesko has been receiving a lot of plaudits this summer and as a result, clubs around Europe are showing an interest in him.

The 19-year-old impressed in a pre-season game against Liverpool this summer, and he’s now being targeted by Real Madrid and Manchester United, according to Defensa Central.

The report also claims that Salzburg have now upped their asking price and will demand in the region of €50m for Sesko.

Salzburg have offered plenty of young talent a platform to showcase themselves and progress to a bigger club around Europe.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Karim Adeyemi, and Sadio Mane have all played for Salzburg at one stage, and been sold on for a significant transfer fee.

The Austrian side have brought in millions in sales over the last few years, so it now appears they’re willing to demand an excessive fee rather than letting Sesko leave on the cheap.

It’s no surprise to see Manchester United and Real Madrid both targeting young talent to improve their attack, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema reaching the latter stages of their career.