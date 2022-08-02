Newcastle United’s pursuit of James Maddison could soon be wrapped up by using experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as a makeweight in any deal.

That’s according to a recent report from the Guardian, who claims the Magpies could get creative in their efforts to sign Leicester City’s talented number 10.

The Magpies have had two bids rejected for the playmaking England star, with their first £40million bid being laughed off by Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, before Eddie Howe’s men returned with a £50m bid – which was also rejected.

It is thought that the former Premier League champions are holding out for a fee of around £60m for his services, and that may force Newcastle into thinking of other ways in which they could total that fee to bring one of the most creative players in top-flight to St. James’ Park in the coming weeks.

The report also claims that Dubravka could be used as a makeweight in a potential deal to take the Coventry-born star to the northeast.

Stalwart Kasper Schmeichel is on the verge of joining French outfit Nice (L’Equipe) this summer after over a decade at the King Power Stadium, leaving just Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen to battle it out for the starting spot between the sticks.

And with Newcastle having signed former Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope in the summer, it appears that Dubravka’s days as Newcastle’s main shot-stopper may well be over.