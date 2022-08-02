Newcastle United could yet be gazumped in their bid to sign Leicester City star James Maddison with reports claiming that the midfield maestro would rather join Tottenham or Arsenal over the Magpies if an official bid is lodged.

Eddie Howe’s men reportedly made a bid of £40m for his services earlier last week, although that was rejected out of hand as a derisory bid by Foxes chiefs.

That was quickly improved on, and soon after a £50m was received by the former Premier League champions – although that too was turned down as the King Power side aim to keep one of their prize assets.

Maddison’s move away from the club has been speculated for quite some time, with the Coventry-born talent being one of the country’s finest playmakers.

But journalist Dean Jones, as per the Deal Done Show, has claimed that the star would rather make the move to north London where European football is guaranteed as opposed to St. James’ Park.

“James Maddison has had an approach from Newcastle. The offer Newcastle have put to Leicester isn’t enough and they have to decide whether or not to bid again,” Jones said.

“They’ve not been encouraged to bid again and I don’t get any signs that Maddison actually wants to join Newcastle, from what I hear Maddison wants to join Tottenham or Arsenal.

“If he’s going to leave Leicester one of those two need to make an offer, that’s the latest I’ve heard.”

It would represent yet another blow for Newcastle should one of their top targets move to a team in the top four hunt, where they will likely aim to be in the next few years given their newfound riches.