Newcastle United have reportedly made a £33.5m bid for Leeds United’s Jack Harrison.

That’s according to multiple reports, which claim the Magpies are eyeing the Whites’ winger as their fourth major summer signing.

It has been reported that Eddie Howe’s Toon have improved their opening offer of £25m by £8.5m.

MORE: Ex-Premier League striker tips Liverpool to offer 30-year-old new contract

Whether or not Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United accept their rivals’ offer remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, failure to retain the 25-year-old could spell disaster for the Whites, who will be desperate to avoid relegation next season.