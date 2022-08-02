Premier League set to introduce major change to VAR

Posted by

The Premier League are set to introduce a major change to VAR which will see the conversations between the officials broadcast to fans.

Since the introduction of VAR, many fans have heavily criticised the concept for multiple reasons. Often, the referees take a long time to come to a decision, leaving fans in the stadium waiting with little idea of what is occurring.

Referees will come to decisions which, at times, the fans and players watching will not understand.

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Premier League striker tips Liverpool to offer 30-year-old new contract
Wesley Fofana likes tweet regarding his future at Leicester amid Chelsea interest
Manchester City and Chelsea have Marc Cucurella alternative as saga nears end

Now, according to The Times, the Premier League are discussing the idea of allowing fans to hear the conversations between the officials during a VAR incident, which would be broadcast after the game has been completed.

This could lead to fans having an understanding of why the officials have come to the decision they’ve made, rather than being left with little idea over what is happening.

This idea has been trialled in the MLS, where Howard Webb is the current head of refereeing. Webb is now set to return to the Premier League as the new chief of referees.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.