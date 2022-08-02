Premier League set to introduce major change to VAR

The Premier League are set to introduce a major change to VAR which will see the conversations between the officials broadcast to fans.

Since the introduction of VAR, many fans have heavily criticised the concept for multiple reasons. Often, the referees take a long time to come to a decision, leaving fans in the stadium waiting with little idea of what is occurring.

Referees will come to decisions which, at times, the fans and players watching will not understand.

Now, according to The Times, the Premier League are discussing the idea of allowing fans to hear the conversations between the officials during a VAR incident, which would be broadcast after the game has been completed.

This could lead to fans having an understanding of why the officials have come to the decision they’ve made, rather than being left with little idea over what is happening.

This idea has been trialled in the MLS, where Howard Webb is the current head of refereeing. Webb is now set to return to the Premier League as the new chief of referees.