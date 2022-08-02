Multiple Premier League clubs have been incredibly active during this summer transfer window, as the finances in football continue to grow.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are desperate to strengthen their squads, as they attempt to gain ground on Manchester City and Liverpool who were involved in a two-horse race for the Premier League last season.

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on who he believes has had the best transfer window so far.

“Firstly, I believe Liverpool have had the perfect window, signing Darwin Nunez and renewing the contract of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian will be like a new signing,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in his Substack column.

Liverpool did lose Mane this summer, but after bringing in Nunez this window and Luis Diaz in January, they already have their replacements sorted.

Salah also recently signed a new deal, and as Romano mentioned, it will be like a new signing tieing him down to a longer contract.

“As well as Manchester City, signing Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, them two have been the best,” added Romano.

Manchester City and Liverpool have both strengthened well this summer, bringing in players of a high calibre in positions they needed further depth. It’s difficult for the other clubs to compete when the two Premier League sides have such power in the transfer market.

I believe Arsenal deserve a very high mark as Edu Gaspar was excellent in negotiations with Gabriel Jesus and others, who will help the team. Tottenham had perfect timing with six signings, this will help Antonio Conte,” said Romano.

Tottenham and Arsenal do deserve honourable mentions, having both spent big this summer. The North London clubs battled until the final day to secure Champions League qualification last season, and with new additions, we could set for another interesting race.