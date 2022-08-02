Spanish club Sevilla are plotting a raid on Manchester United for defensive duo Alex Telles and Eric Bailly.

After Manchester United recently brought in Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez to reinforce their defence, the reality is some players will be pushed far down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Telles now has to compete with Malacia and Luke Shaw, and Bailly now finds himself battling with Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Martinez for a starting spot.

The defensive duo are now set to leave Manchester United this summer, and according to the Daily Mail (via GOAL), Sevilla are interested in signing both Telles and Bailly this summer.

A move away from the club would make sense for their progression, as they now stand little chance of playing regularly at Manchester United.

The pair have shown in glimpses they have what it takes to play at the top level, but the standards have now been raised by Erik ten Hag, and unfortunately for them, they may not be good enough to be part of the project in Manchester.