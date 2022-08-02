Surprise Premier League star attracting interest from Chelsea reports Fabrizio Romano

This summer has been a chaotic one for Chelsea following the takeover of the club and it is showing no signs of slowing down at Stamford Bridge. 

The Blues have brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly but have missed out on other major targets, which has left Thomas Tuchel scrambling for alternatives.

The London club are close to signing Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella reports Fabrizio Romano but once that is complete Chelsea will look to address the other wing-back position.

According to Romano, Chelsea are considering many options for the backup role to Reece James. Denzel Dumfries is the club’s top target and has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a while now but Inter Milan wants to keep him, whilst there is still no bid from the Premier League club

A surprise target is Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters, who is being discussed internally says the transfer journalist.

Walker-Peters has been at the Saints since 2020 and has impressed on many occasions in the Premier League, especially during the 2020/21 season. The right-back failed to make his mark at Tottenham but could be ready to make the step back up, considering it will just be an understudy role.

The 25-year-old is also a versatile full-back and often played at left-back last season for Southampton. This is a major asset to have when joining one of the big English clubs as it opens up more opportunities for the player.

Walker-Peter’s move relies on whether Chelsea can make the Dumfries transfer happen, which would be a great opportunity for the Englishman should Tuchel add the Saints star to his squad.

