TalkSPORT pundit thinks Newcastle are trying to get an absolute bargain signing

Pundit Ally McCoist believes Newcastle United will be getting a bargain if they can sign James Maddison for £50m.

The Magpies are trying hard to sign Maddison from Leicester and have so far had two bids rejected by the Foxes. The first of which was worth £40m, and the second was more than £45m.

It is believed that a £60m bid would be considered by Leicester for the midfielder, reports 90min, but Brendan Rodgers is standing firm in his insistence that he and the club do not want to sell their star man.

What did McCoist say about Newcastle’s pursuit of Maddison?

A potential move to Newcastle for Maddison has been debated on talkSPORT, with Darren Bent claiming it would be a ‘backward step‘ for him based on where the Magpies are compared to Leicester right now. However, Ally McCoist disagrees with the former striker.

“You look at Jack Grealish going [to Man City] for £100m, you’d probably say Maddison would be a steal at £50million,” said McCoist.

When asked what price he valued the England star at, the pundit stated: “Maybe about £65m, £70m which is incredible.

“Where I disagree with the boys, certainly Benty [Darren Bent], I wouldn’t have it down as a backwards step going to Newcastle.

“I know what we’re saying, certainly Leicester have had injuries, but is there any real intent from Leicester? Has Brendan been allowed to go and say ‘right, here’s what I’m going to do, here are my plans for next season, next couple of seasons. I’m going to bring two or three in and we’re going to be off and running again’.

“I’ve not seen that at Leicester. That’s the one thing that will happen at Newcastle. There’s no doubt that will happen.”