Two Premier League clubs are showing an interest in defender Nathaniel Phillips, with Liverpool anticipating bids this week.

Phillips enjoyed a short spell in the Liverpool side, when Virgil van Dijk was recovering from a horrific knee injury sustained in a Merseyside Derby a few years ago.

The Liverpool defender has spent time on loan at German club Stuttgart, as well as AFC Bournemouth, helping with his development and gaining first-team experience.

Now, according to GOAL, Bournemouth are showing an interest in Phillips once again, with Fulham also reportedly interested in the defender.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth, helping them to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in their success, so it’s no surprise to see them looking to re-sign the defender this summer.

Fulham have a lack of options in defence as it stands, and are in the market for multiple defensive recruits.

According to The Athletic, Fulham have submitted offers for four defenders recently, so it’s clear to see it’s an area Marco Silva is desperate to strengthen.