Video: Arteta conducts Arsenal training with Liverpool anthem in the background

The TV series All or Nothing: Arsenal is just around the corner and clips from the show are starting to make their way onto social media platforms.

The latest involves Arsenal’s preparation for one of their games at Anfield in which Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has a mad idea to conduct training with the Reds anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone playing in the background.

The Spaniard wanted his side to be prepared for the hostile atmosphere at Anfield and explained that the famous ground is the only place where he felt overwhelmed during his own playing career.

It is unclear what match the session was for as Arsenal drew 0-0 with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup but were hammered 4-0 when the pair met in the Premier League at Anfield.

The answer is most likely in this episode, where we will find out if this method was a success or a total failure.