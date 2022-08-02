(Video) Some Bayern Munich fans give Robert Lewandowski bitter send off

Having recently agreed to leave Bayern Munich in favour of a surprise move to Barcelona, striker Robert Lewandowski has finally bid farewell to Bavarian fans.

Spotted leaving Munich on Tuesday morning, the prolific Poland international, who was seen inside a red Audi, waved to fans as he drove off.

MORE: Exclusive: Agent refuses to rule out late Chelsea move for “very expensive” Man United star

However, in response to his decision to join Xavi’s Barcelona, some Bayern Munich fans were overheard chanting ‘Hala Madrid’ – a reference to the two team’s bitter La Liga rivalry.