(Video) Some Bayern Munich fans give Robert Lewandowski bitter send off

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Having recently agreed to leave Bayern Munich in favour of a surprise move to Barcelona, striker Robert Lewandowski has finally bid farewell to Bavarian fans.

Spotted leaving Munich on Tuesday morning, the prolific Poland international, who was seen inside a red Audi, waved to fans as he drove off.

MORE: Exclusive: Agent refuses to rule out late Chelsea move for “very expensive” Man United star

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star desperate to leave Stamford Bridge, willing to take “huge” pay cut
Man United rule out signing winger as Ten Hag turns attention to 19-year-old
Newcastle could tempt Leicester with swap in blockbuster James Maddison deal

However, in response to his decision to join Xavi’s Barcelona, some Bayern Munich fans were overheard chanting ‘Hala Madrid’ – a reference to the two team’s bitter La Liga rivalry.

More Stories Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.