Wesley Fofana has liked a tweet discussing his future at Leicester and a potential move to Chelsea this summer.

Fofana has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his exclusive column on Substack that Chelsea are interested in signing the 21-year-old.

The French youth international has adapted to the Premier League since signing for Leicester, but he could already be on the move this summer.

Now, Fofana has been seen liking tweets linking him with a move to Chelsea, as seen in the tweet below.

Of course, it’s difficult to read too much into a player liking a tweet regarding his future, but it’s no secret that Chelsea are interested in signing the defender.

A move to Chelsea would be a step up from playing with Leicester, with the London club playing in the Champions League next season.

Leicester will be without European football after finishing eighth last season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to find out that Fofana is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.