Fulham have reportedly made a £15m bid for West Ham defender Issa Diop.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the former Toulouse centre-back is wanted by Marco Silva’s newly promoted Cottagers.

Diop has been with the Hammers since 2018, however, following several spells of poor form, the 25-year-old has continually found himself out of favour with manager David Moyes.

Although rumoured to have a close connection with friend and teammate Declan Rice, it looks like the Londoners have no intention to keep the Frenchman around.

