West Ham man who has ‘close connection’ with Rice is on verge of leaving

Fulham have reportedly made a £15m bid for West Ham defender Issa Diop.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the former Toulouse centre-back is wanted by Marco Silva’s newly promoted Cottagers.

Diop has been with the Hammers since 2018, however, following several spells of poor form, the 25-year-old has continually found himself out of favour with manager David Moyes.

Although rumoured to have a close connection with friend and teammate Declan Rice, it looks like the Londoners have no intention to keep the Frenchman around.

Do you think the Hammers will end up accepting Fulham’s offer, or reject it and hold out for me? – Let us know in the comments.

