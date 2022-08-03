Arsenal goalkeeper opens up on why he turns off social media

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has admitted he turned off social media on his phone as a result of fans telling him that they ‘knew where he lived’ following his £24m move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Stoke-on-Trent-born star, 24, joined the club from Sheffield United after suffering two successive relegations from the Premier League, having endured heartbreak with Bournemouth the season prior.

Fans were initially underwhelmed with the signing, with many claiming the price tag to be hefty for a player who had yet to endure survival in his top-flight career.

But Ramsdale quickly won fans over with a series of impressive performances and a loveable attitude which has made him ‘one of their own’ – and the star looks set to take part in his first bout of European football next season due to Arsenal’s fifth-placed finish.

However, it has not all been plain sailing, with supporters quick to display their dismay with the signing upon his arrival. That, for Ramsdale, made him turn social media off – with the three-time England international knowing that the only person he has to impress is boss Mikel Arteta.

“At the very start, it was difficult. I had a lot of negativity around the signing, with idiots online saying don’t sign,” Ramsdale told reporters (as relayed by the Evening Standard).

“Not necessarily death threats but threats saying: ‘We know where you live’, and things like that. Trying to scare me.

“Quite quickly I turned all that stuff off. Social media for me is a place to communicate with my friends and with the fans as well, but with limits on who can actually reach me.”

“You are just setting yourself up for a downfall. As much as I love the fans, they don’t really have an opinion on what we do on the pitch.

“The people I need to impress, like I said, are the manager, the coaching staff and ultimately my teammates. If I have their trust, then I’ll have the fans’ trust as well.”