West Ham will demand in the region of £75m for England international Jarrod Bowen this summer after Arsenal recently enquired.

Bowen enjoyed the best season of his Premier League career recently, earning himself a call-up to the England national team.

Unsurprisingly, his performances are attracting the interest of some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, with The Sun claiming that Arsenal have recently submitted an enquiry for the winger.

However, the report claims that West Ham will demand in the region of £75m for Bowen, which might be a little too much for Arsenal, especially when they already have Bukayo Saka in the right-wing position.

Bowen may not necessarily be worth that figure, but to West Ham, he is. The London club aren’t in a position where they need to sell players, so demanding an excessive fee makes sense for West Ham.

The likely situation now is nobody meets the asking price for Bowen, which I’m sure West Ham would be happy with, as they’re currently looking to strengthen their squad rather than allow it to get weaker.