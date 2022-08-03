Arsenal midfielder stalling on transfer as Gunners demand solution

Arsenal are struggling to see the back of defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira.

That’s according to a recent report from Express journalist Ryan Taylor, who claims the South American midfielder, who was recently booked to fly to Turkey, made a shock U-turn with his proposed move to Galatasaray now stalling.

As of late Tuesday morning, Arsenal were expecting Lucas Torreira to fly to Istanbul for Galatasaray medical after agreeing £7.5m deal. Plane was even booked but player stalled & wanted time to make final decision on move. Both clubs want an answer, as everything in place. #AFC https://t.co/Hnu2BSHPOm — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) August 3, 2022

It is not yet known why Torreira may be having second thoughts about moving abroad. The move certainly makes a lot of sense. He barely featured for Arsenal during his opening two seasons and then spent the last two seasons out on loan with Atletico Madrid and most recently Fiorentina.

Not only that but the 26-year-old only has 12 months left on his deal at the Emirates so it is virtually a given that Mikel Arteta sees no future for him in London.

Failure to secure a move during the final few weeks of this summer’s transfer window would almost certainly see the Uruguayan waste a year of his career.