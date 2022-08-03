Arsenal prodigy set to join Championship club on loan

Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino is set to join Championship outfit Blackpool on loan ahead of the new season after impressing in cameo appearances for the Gunners last season.

Patino signed his first professional contract with the club in October 2020 and marked his debut last season with a goal in a 5-1 win over Sunderland in the Carabao Cup. However, that was one of only two appearances with first-team opportunities hard to come by at present.

And according to Jeorge Bird, the Watford-born star is set to join the Seasiders on loan in a bid to address the lack of game-time. Club chiefs believe that Patino is ready to ply his trade in arguably one of the more physical leagues in the world.

The report states that the star, who is also eligible to play for Spain, has been training with the first team recently in a bid to enhance his development, although the best course of action has been to loan him out to Bloomfield Road.

Michael Appleton is set to utilise the star as one of his key attacking options, and it will be interesting to see how the youngster fares in the second tier.

The 18-year-old joined the club as a 12-year-old from Luton Town in 2015 and drew headlines when he made his debut for the under-18 team just two years later.

Touted as one of the next top graduates from Hale Barns by following in the footsteps of Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe, Patino has all the makings to be a top footballer.