Barcelona forward asks to leave club in bizarre contract saga

Barcelona star Memphis Depay could be set for an exit route from the Nou Camp in bizarre circumstances after just one season at the Blaugrana – with Fabrizio Romano stating that the club are looking to negotiate with his agents to release the Dutchman from his contract.

Depay, 28, joined the club on a free transfer from Lyon last season after five stellar years at the Groupama Stadium, and was relatively impressive with 12 goals in 28 La Liga appearances under Ronald Koeman and Xavi.

It would be thought that he would feature again in the upcoming season, although the signings of Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the last six months have shunted him way down the pecking order.

With another year left on his contract, clubs would perhaps be able to pick him up on a cut-price fee while in the peak of his career. But according to Romano, Barcelona chiefs are in talks with Depay’s lawyers to reach an agreement on releasing him on his contract – which would cost them a fee. Excl: Barcelona and Memphis Depay lawyers are in negotiations to reach an agreement on free agency. No way for €20m fee. Depay will accept to leave Barça only in case he’ll find the right option for his future. ? #FCB Memphis Depay will only consider top clubs. pic.twitter.com/COFSiHdXBL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

Romano stated on his recent column with CaughtOffside that the Dutchman would only accept the proposal if he found a ‘top club’ to move to, with his lawyers currently working to find the best situation for all parties.

Juventus are well informed on the situation but are yet to bid, and Tottenham Hotspur have been rumoured to be interested in his services.

A £17m (€20m) fee has been laughed off by Barcelona chiefs, although a lower fee could well work to end his stint on the east coast of Spain.