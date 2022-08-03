Bournemouth are in talks to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Neto.

Bournemouth recently secured promotion to the Premier League, but their transfer window hasn’t been too successful so far.

Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks were recently brought in on free transfers, with Marcus Tavernier completing a move from Middlesbrough.

Although the aforementioned trio would provide good squad depth for Scott Parker, it’s likely that more reinforcements will be necessary if they want to stay in the Premier League.

One player they’re now being linked to is Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, with journalist Toni Juanmarti claiming that Bournemouth are currently in talks to sign the 33-year-old.

Neto would add some valuable experience to the Bournemouth squad, especially with the young goalkeeper department they currently possess. Mark Travers and Will Dennis are Bournemouth’s current goalkeepers, aged 23 and 22 respectively.

Neto has played at the highest level for some time now, representing Barcelona, Valencia, and Juventus, to name a few.

Bournemouth undoubtedly need to strengthen their outfield positions, but if they are able to sign Neto on the cheap, it makes sense to get this deal done and focus on other priorities.