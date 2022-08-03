Brighton hit back at Chelsea Cucurella claims with an extraordinary statement

It’s pretty rare that clubs will make any kind of statement or let anything on when it comes to potential signings.

Occasionally you’ll hear a rumbling of there being interest, but the current club will say they expect the player to be professional and nothing is happening, while interested clubs will occasionally say they admire someone but it doesn’t go any further than that.

There has been plenty of talk about Marc Cucurella leaving Brighton today with the usually reliable Fabrizio Romano stating that a deal to take the Spaniard to Chelsea was done, but it’s led to this extraordinary statement from the Seagulls:

The reason it’s so surprising is media outlets will make claims every day that deals have been agreed or some kind of agreement is in place, but it doesn’t always go through. Often we see loose agreement for personal terms or for a fee, but there can be other targets or players don’t want to move and the interest goes away.

Cucurrella has proven himself to be an outstanding player since arriving at Brighton and he’s ready for a step up to a larger club, so it’s interesting to see where Brighton want this to go.

That statement explicitly implies that they are aware of the speculation and they want to quash it for whatever reason, but it’s rare to the team in Brighton’s position come out well in this situation if the player does want to leave.

It would appear to be a case of watch this space…

