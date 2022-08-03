Chelsea completed Chukwuemeka deal in ‘top secret way’ to beat European duo

Chelsea have wowed the footballing world by completing the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for a fee of around £15m in a shock move – going about their business in a ‘top secret way’ to topple Barcelona and AC Milan in their bids to sign the Aston Villa talent, according to reports.

Chukwuemeka, who was born in Austria, joined Villa as a 13-year-old from Northampton Town and immediately impressed at Bodymoor Heath.

Having already made 15 appearances at the age of 18 for the club despite their star-studded midfield, the creative spark has fit seamlessly into Villa’s engine room and displayed his talents at the under-19 European Championship this summer, earning a place in the team of the tournament.

But with just a year left on his contract, Chelsea have swept in and all but signed the starlet after agreeing to a fee with the Midlands club.

Fabrizio Romano (as relayed by Chels HQ) states that Barcelona were leading the way for Chukwuemeka in a bid to tempt one of England’s finest youth prospects to the Nou Camp.

However, Chelsea completed the signing of the Aston Villa starlet in ‘a top secret way’ as they gazumped the efforts of Blaugrana chiefs.

AC Milan were also said to be interested and submitted a proposal in July, yet the Italian champions never reached an agreement with Steven Gerrard’s men.

It will be a sore loss for arguably the most talented youngster to have come through Villa’s academy since Jack Grealish emerged onto the scene eight years ago.