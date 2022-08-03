Chelsea are considering a move for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Multiple Chelsea midfielders have an uncertain future at Chelsea. Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are both out of contract next year, so they could be looking to reinforce their midfield ahead of the prospect of them leaving the club.

Conor Gallagher recently returned from a successful loan spell with Crystal Palace, but it remains to be seen whether he can step up to the standards of Chelsea.

One man they’re reportedly taking a look at is Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to Calcio Mercato.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Denzel Dumfries, so could look to line up a double swoop.

The relationship between the clubs should be reasonable after Chelsea allowed Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on loan this summer.

Barella would offer much-needed competition into the Chelsea midfield, and due to his age, could provide a long-term solution if they lose Kante and Jorginho.

Chelsea have been linked with a host of players this summer after their recent takeover, as they look to improve their squad to compete at the top of the Premier League.