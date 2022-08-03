Chelsea make third major summer signing with MLS keeper joining the American revolution

Chelsea have completed the signing of Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina for a fee of around £12m, with American owner Todd Boehly marking the third major signing of his tenure by signing a fellow countryman.

Slonina, 18, has impressed thoroughly in his time at Soldier Field having burst onto the scene in the first team last year.

As per the club’s official website, the star has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge, although he will return on loan to the one-time MLS winners until the turn of the year.

One of his country’s most promising youngsters, he will follow the paths of Christian Pulisic and Matt Miazga as players who have featured for both the US Men’s national team and the Blues should he make a first-team appearance.

Slonina became Fire’s youngest signing of all time after agreeing on a professional deal in 2019 when he was aged just 14 years of age – and became the youngest goalkeeper to ever start an MLS game aged 17 years and 81 days.

And with 34 appearances so far to his name, he could make a long-term replacement for flop Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been heavily linked with Napoli as he yearns for a move away from the club.