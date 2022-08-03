Chelsea signing could be close after Fabrizio Romano admission

Twitter is full of accounts that are desperate to be the first to announce signing news, and it’s becoming pretty hard to keep up with who’s actually in the know and who’s quite obviously out of the loop.

Fabrizio Romano does split opinion among football fans at times with some of his claims, but he does tend to be pretty spot-on and will fess up if he’s made a big mistake.

There’s an interesting situation brewing tonight after he claimed that Brighton defender Marc Cucurella had basically agreed to join Chelsea, but it led to the Seagulls hitting back with a statement of their own:

If you take a minute to look at the replies to any of Romano’s tweets it’s full of accounts that are utterly desperate for him to be wrong, but he’s not backing down from this and seems to be pretty confident with his information:

That reply would suggest to Chelsea fans that the left-back should be on his way to Stamford Bridge pretty soon, so it will be interesting to see how this turns out.

