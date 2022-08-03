Youtuber Conor McGilligan believes Mateusz Klich has no future at Elland Road and Jesse Marsch should look to replace the Poland international.

The 32-year-old has spent last five seasons at Elland Road, making 179 appearances for the club and was one of Bielsa’s favourite player during his tenure at Leeds.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is keen on introducing young players to the team and at his age, Klich’s best years are surely way past him.

When speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan said: “Mateusz Klich is at the end of his tenure at Leeds United, we all know that. We all know that he’s a little bit broken. We all know that he’s always going to be a substitute. He’s going to come on and probably not do that much. So Leeds, in my opinion, yes, they should go out and maybe replace him.

“But maybe then you can blood in someone like Lewis Bate, who then can take up the Mateusz Klich role, who can probably come on and make a difference.”

Leeds have already signed two midfielders in Marc Roca and Tyler Adams and despite losing Kalvin Phillips to Man City, Klich was barely used in pre-season by Jesse Marsch. With American coach preferring young midfielders like Archie Gray and Lewis Bate.