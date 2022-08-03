Crystal Palace are soon to secure their fifth signing of the summer with a move for Larne defender Kofi Balmer – with the star set to join up with the Eagles’ superb youth system ahead of a potential move to Selhurst Park.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who report that a deal has been agreed between the Premier League club and the Northern Irish minnows, with the 21-year-old set to undergo a medical in London before signing on the dotted line.

The fee remains undisclosed, although with a contract running for another two years it would most likely represent one of the biggest fees in Larne’s history should the deal go through.

Balmer has already featured in 134 games throughout his career, including 10 European games between Larne and former club Ballymena United.

The starlet has also featured at youth level for Northern Ireland 16 times and will be hoping that his increased profile as a result of a move to the English top-flight can see him break into the senior squad, following in the footsteps of Jonny Evans.

Palace have notably focused on youth in recent years with an upgrade of their academy and the purchases of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Marc Guess.

And with the findings of gems Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrick Mitchell and Wilfried Zaha in recent years, there are not too many better clubs to learn your trade than the Eagles.