Newcastle United are working around the clock trying to finalise their summer transfer business.

The Magpies, led by influential manager Eddie Howe, have already made three big-name signings.

Nick Pope arrived from Burnley, Sven Botman finally secured a move from Lille and Matt Targett turned his season-long loan into a permanent move.

However, not yet satisfied with his team’s summer incomings, Howe is reportedly keen to bring another set of fresh faces.

Speaking earlier in the year about how he sees this summer window playing out, Howe, who spoke to Soccer AM, as quoted by the Chronicle, said: “We have to evolve and change, but I think in a very controlled way.

“January was really important for us. We signed some brilliant players and brilliant people, and they made a difference to the changing room. The summer will be no different.”

And now, a more recent report from the Chronicle has claimed sporting director Dan Ashworth has held a transfer meeting with executive Amanda Staveley and incoming CEO Darren Eales.

Interestingly, the outlet says that three names were discussed – Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, Leicester City’s James Maddison and perhaps the most audacious of them all – Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

Whether or not the Toon can secure deals for all three remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, even though the new 2022-23 season is now just a matter of days away, Newcastle United could still lineup on the opening day against Steve Cooper’s newly promoted Nottingham Forest a much-changed outfit.