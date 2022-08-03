Arsenal have demonstrated in recent years that young players will get a chance in the first-team if they’re good enough, but that also came during a time where they weren’t serious top four contenders and the club just needed something positive for the fans to get behind.

There’s now a cautious optimism about what Mikel Arteta’s side can achieve this season after making some shrewd additions in the summer market, while it also means that someone like Charlie Patino was unlikely to get regular first-team minutes.

A loan move to the Championship where he can play most weeks to continue his development should be perfect for him, and he’ll now get that with Blackpool after the move was confirmed this afternoon:

Blackpool complete signing of Charlie Patino on loan from @Arsenal https://t.co/6u3dL0x3tf pic.twitter.com/KhTVWQchX8 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) August 3, 2022

The 18-year-old midfielder has been a standout for the U23 side and appears to be one of the Gunners’ best prospects in the youth system at the moment, while he’s also proving himself at the various youth international levels for England too.

In the announcement from Blackpool, Patino confirmed that speaking to former Arsenal teammate Dan Ballard was a key factor in him accepting this move, while the manager Michael Appleton also sounds like he’s a huge fan.

Time will tell if he’s slowly introduced to the first-team setup or if he’s chucked straight in at the deep end, but it’s one for Gunners fans to keep an eye on this season.