Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on the future of Luke Shaw at Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Luke Shaw at Manchester United, after they recently signed left-back Tyrell Malacia.

With Malacia recently brought in to provide competition for Shaw, there have been question marks as to whether he has a future at the club.

The England international has struggled for fitness over recent years, and it’s not clear as of yet whether Shaw or Malacia will be the first choice at the club.

However, Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United have been in negotiations with Shaw over a new contract for a few months now.

Luke Shaw (left) could sign a new Manchester United contract soon.
United have shown confidence in Shaw and are hoping to find a solution to a new deal, but they do also have the option to extend his current deal by a further year, due to a clause in his contract.

With Telles on the move (also reported by Romano on Substack), having two adequate left-backs who can push each other throughout the season will be useful.

Manchester United qualified for the Europa League last season, so having a big enough squad to cope with the congested fixture list will be vital.

