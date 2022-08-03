Liverpool recently announced that Diogo Jota had signed a new contract at the club, following on from Mohamed Salah who recently extended his stay.

With Liverpool forced to sell Sadio Mane this summer, due to his contract expiring next year, tieing down some of their star players will be vital during the source of the upcoming season.

Recently, Liverpool announced that both Jota and Salah had signed new deals at the club, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed which player he believes could be next to put pen to paper at Anfield.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his column on Substack, Romano has claimed that Naby Keita may be next to sign a new contract.

With some of Liverpool’s midfield now entering their thirties, extending Keita’s stay should be high on Jurgen Klopp’s priority list.

The likes of Thiago, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson won’t be able to play at the highest level for too much longer, so it’s pivotal that Liverpool secures the future of some of their other midfield talent.

With the introduction of five substitutions coming into play next season, Keita may be given a lot more responsibility in the coming months.