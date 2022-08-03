Fabrizio Romano has revealed some of the players we could see leave Manchester United before the end of the transfer window.

Manchester United endured one of their most difficult seasons in recent history last year, and as a result, Erik ten Hag been brought in to steady the ship.

The Dutch manager has set incredibly high demands of his players, and we could see a fair few be shipped out the door during this window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his column on Substack, Brandon Williams could have a chance of leaving Manchester United in the coming weeks.

Romano also claims that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in a similar position, with United waiting to decide on the future of both players in the coming days.

Alex Telles is edging closer to completing a move to Sevilla this summer on a season-long loan.

Williams spent time on loan at Norwich last season, and with another left-back brought into the club this summer, he stands little chance of progressing at the club.

Wan-Bissaka failed to nail down a first-team spot at Manchester United, so if a significant figure is offered by another club, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave this window.